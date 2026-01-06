Left Menu

Maharashtra Journalism Awards Honor Excellence in Reporting

The Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh announced the 2025 K P Samak Lifetime Achievement Award for veteran journalist Prakash Akolkar. Additionally, Ashok Adsul received the Excellence in Journalism Award for print media, while Omkar Wable was recognized for television journalism. Balasaheb Patil earned an Excellence Award for association members.

The Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh has recognized distinguished contributions in journalism by announcing the K P Samak Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025, honoring veteran journalist Prakash Akolkar. On January 6, celebrated as 'Patrakar Din' in Maharashtra, the association highlighted outstanding achievements in the field of journalism.

Ashok Adsul, representing Loksatta, was lauded with the state-level Excellence in Journalism Award for print media. This accolade underscores his significant impact within Maharashtra's journalism sector, emphasizing the value of accurate and insightful reporting.

In television journalism, Omkar Wable, Pune Bureau Chief of the India Today, Aaj Tak Group, was granted the state-level award, while Balasaheb Patil of Agrowon was honored with an Excellence Award reserved for association members, reflecting his dedicated service and contribution to journalism.

