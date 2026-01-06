Khichdi Mela: A Blend of Faith, Culture, and Community

Preparations for the annual Khichdi Mela at Gorakhnath temple have concluded, setting the stage for a month-long event beginning ahead of Makar Sankranti. The fair is acclaimed for its fusion of religious faith, cultural entertainment, and significant employment opportunities for the local community, noted Pradeep Rao, principal of Maharana Pratap PG College.

Historical accounts link the tradition to Uttarayan, the Sun's northward journey, and trace its roots to Treta Yug, evolving into a pivotal socio-religious occasion. The festival attracts thousands of devotees from across India and Nepal, with January 15 earmarked as the date for the main festivities this year.

The 'khichdi' offering extends beyond ritualistic practices, as grains collected are distributed among the needy throughout the year. This tradition reportedly originated from Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath's visit to Jwala Devi's shrine, leading to the community staple of rice and pulse offerings, eventually forming what is now 'khichdi'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nepal's royal family will make the initial offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)