Bela Tarr: A Cinematic Legacy in Black and White

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, renowned for his distinctive cinematic style, has passed away at the age of 70. Tarr, whose films often depicted stark and despairing landscapes, was best known for works like 'Satantango' and 'The Turin Horse.'

Across a career spanning several decades, Tarr created nine feature films, collaborating frequently with author Laszlo Krasznahorkai. His contributions to art house cinema have left an indelible mark, earning him accolades across Europe and Asia.

Tarr was not only a visionary in film but also a vocal critic of nationalist and populist politics. He furthered his influence by establishing a film academy in Sarajevo, nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.