Bela Tarr: A Cinematic Legacy in Black and White
Celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for works like 'Satantango,' has died at 70. He was recognized for his unique style featuring long takes and stark imagery. Tarr's films, often examining social decay during Hungary's socialist era, influenced art house cinema. He also criticized nationalist politics.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, renowned for his distinctive cinematic style, has passed away at the age of 70. Tarr, whose films often depicted stark and despairing landscapes, was best known for works like 'Satantango' and 'The Turin Horse.'
Across a career spanning several decades, Tarr created nine feature films, collaborating frequently with author Laszlo Krasznahorkai. His contributions to art house cinema have left an indelible mark, earning him accolades across Europe and Asia.
Tarr was not only a visionary in film but also a vocal critic of nationalist and populist politics. He furthered his influence by establishing a film academy in Sarajevo, nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.