Trophy Heist Shocks Mumbai: Domestic Help Suspected

Mumbai is abuzz with the news of a notable theft involving 60 silver and gold-studded trophies worth Rs 15.24 lakh. The prized possessions, owned by Shiven Surendranath, were allegedly taken by his domestic help, prompting a police investigation.

The trophies, won at various derby events, disappeared from Surendranath's residence at Westfield Estate Compound, Breach Candy, between 2023 and November 2025. The trusted domestic worker, Rajendra Benudhar Jena, had been employed for five years and was residing with the club owner when the theft occurred.

The incident came to light after Jena's abrupt departure under the pretext of urgent work and subsequent lack of communication. Surendranath reported the missing trophies to the Gamdevi police, who have launched a probe into the case.