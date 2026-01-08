Left Menu

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

A prominent member of Indias shooting coaching staff, Ankush Bhardwaj, has been accused of sexual harassment by a minor shooter, prompting the national federation to suspend him.NRAI National Rifles Association of India confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Bhardwaj in Faridabad.NRAI has suspended him and we will issue a show-cause notice, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.He has been suspended on moral grounds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:38 IST
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent member of India's shooting coaching staff, Ankush Bhardwaj, has been accused of sexual harassment by a minor shooter, prompting the national federation to suspend him.

NRAI (National Rifles Association of India) confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Bhardwaj in Faridabad.

''NRAI has suspended him and we will issue a show-cause notice,'' NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.

''He has been suspended on moral grounds. Now, he has to prove himself innocent. Till the inquiry is not completed, he will not be associated with any coaching activity,'' he added.

Bhatia said NRAI had recommended Bhardwaj for a place in the 37-strong coaching team after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

''It was on the recommendation of the NRAI that he was appointed by SAI as one of the coaches. It is a case of sexual harassment which happened in Surajkund,'' said Bhatia.

Bhatia did not say when the incident took place but according to the FIR filed by the victim, she was targetted last month after a training session at the Karni Singh Range. The girl, who has been training with Bhardwaj since August last year, stated that she was left traumatised by the incident and spoke up in front of her mother on January 1 after being persistently probed.

Bhardwaj, a former pistol shooter, had served a doping ban in 2010 for the use of a beta-blocker during his competitive days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral rolls

Akhilesh urges PDA voters to guard against deletion of names from electoral ...

 India
2
SA20 will help South African talent thrive at world stage: Uthappa

SA20 will help South African talent thrive at world stage: Uthappa

 South Africa
3
UPDATE 5-Yemen separatist leader flees with Emirati help, Saudi coalition says

UPDATE 5-Yemen separatist leader flees with Emirati help, Saudi coalition sa...

 Global
4
Ukraine says repairs to services ongoing after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk

Ukraine says repairs to services ongoing after Russian strikes on Dnipropetr...

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026