UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

An initial report of the ​event in the parking lot outside a chapel of ‍the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came in late on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said, adding that the situation ⁠was ‌still fluid. "There ⁠was a funeral taking place at the church," Glen Mills, ‍the spokesperson, told reporters.

Two ‌people were killed and several injured in a shooting outside a funeral at ⁠a church in the Utah capital of Salt Lake City, police said on Wednesday. An initial report of the ​event in the parking lot outside a chapel of ‍the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came in late on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said, adding that the situation ⁠was ‌still fluid.

"There ⁠was a funeral taking place at the church," Glen Mills, ‍the spokesperson, told reporters. "Out in the parking lot, there was ​some sort of altercation took and that's when shots ⁠were fired." From at least eight victims, two died of their ⁠injuries, the police said, while three of the survivors were critical and the medical condition of the ⁠rest was not known.

Police have launched a manhunt for ⁠the suspects, ‌they added, while the FBI said it was offering assistance.

