2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City left two people dead and several more injured Wednesday, local media reported.The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, according to the Deseret News.

PTI | Saltlakecity | Updated: 08-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 10:38 IST
A shooting outside a church building in Salt Lake City left two people dead and several more injured Wednesday, local media reported.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church, according to the Deseret News. A funeral was reportedly taking place inside, it said. Authorities said no suspect was in custody, KUTV reported. Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency response vehicles with flashing lights.

