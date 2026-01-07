Space Gen - Chandrayaan: The Untold Story of India's Lunar Mission

Space Gen – Chandrayaan, a much-anticipated series, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on January 23. Featuring stars like Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, the series unveils the riveting story behind India's Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Directed by Anant Singh and produced in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF), the series delves into the resilience and ambition that marked India's lunar journey. Highlighting the human aspect behind the mission, it celebrates the untold stories and the scientists who defied the odds to make history.

Mehta expressed his connection to the script, noting its dedication to celebrating both triumph and the grit required to overcome failure. The series is poised to offer audiences a unique glimpse into a defining moment in India's history, underscoring the courage and pride of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)