Jawan found dead in BSF's Ferozepur headquarters, suicide suspected
In a suspected case of suicide, a Border Security Force jawan was found hanging at the headquarters of the 155th Battalion on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, officials said on Thursday.
According to sources, the incident took place around 8 am on Wednesday when Constable Govind Berwa, 35, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, allegedly hanged himself inside the battalion premises.
Berwa was posted at the BSF battalion headquarters at Khai Mahal Singh Wala, they said.
The reason behind the incident is not yet known, the sources said.
BSF officials did not share details about the matter.
Berwa is survived by his wife and a son. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, the sources said.
