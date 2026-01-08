Left Menu

Death toll rises to 7 in Belagavi sugar factory explosion

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:12 IST
The toll from the boiler explosion at a sugar factory here climbed to seven following four more deaths on Thursday, police sources said.

The explosion took place at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi in Belagavi district on Wednesday, in which two people were killed on the spot, and another died later. The incident had left five others wounded. The lone survivor of the blast is in a critical condition, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

