Left Menu

Nara Lokesh brings speed, accountability to Andhra governance: Minister Anitha

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:12 IST
Nara Lokesh brings speed, accountability to Andhra governance: Minister Anitha
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday said IT Minister Nara Lokesh is bringing speed, innovation, and accountability into governance, with a strong focus on jobs, skills, and investor confidence.

Highlighting Lokesh's approach, Anitha said it reflects a belief that economic growth must translate into livelihoods.

''With world-class exposure and a clear reformist mindset, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh is bringing speed, innovation, and accountability into governance,'' Anitha said in a post on 'X'.

Observing that the ''speed of doing business'' is not just a slogan but a commitment to the people, she said Lokesh is carrying forward the visionary legacy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, helping Andhra Pradesh emerge as a preferred destination for industry and enterprise.

''When leaders from industry express trust in governance, it reinforces our shared confidence in the state's direction. This is governance with purpose—focused on youth, jobs, and a stronger future for Andhra Pradesh,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Telangana TDP leader Jyothsna Tirunagari described Lokesh as the ''chief job creator'' of the state, adding that hard work and working with conviction always pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'dialogue that is needed' over Greenland

Denmark sees talks with US as chance for 'dialogue that is needed' over Gree...

 Denmark
2
Gadgil Committee report implementation could have averted many natural disasters in Kerala: K Surendran

Gadgil Committee report implementation could have averted many natural disas...

 India
3
US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher budget

US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher...

 Global
4
Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference in 2025/26 Ashes

Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference i...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026