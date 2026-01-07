Magical Snowfall Transforms Bhaderwah into a Winter Wonderland
Tourists visiting Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district enjoyed fresh snowfall, which turned their trip into a memorable experience. Many witnessed snowfall for the first time, creating a magical atmosphere and boosting local tourism. The snow-covered landscape and alpine views captivated visitors, particularly those from Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Tourists arriving in the picturesque Bhaderwah valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district were met with fresh snowfall, creating a magical winter scene that delighted visitors, especially those experiencing snow for the first time.
The snowfall brought an end to a prolonged dry spell of over two months, renewing hope for a tourism revival in the region. Key destinations like Guldanda, Panj Nallah, and Chattargalla became popular spots, attracting hundreds of tourist vehicles each day.
For many visitors, notably from Maharashtra, the snowfall turned their trip into a fairy tale experience. The snow-covered landscapes left a lasting impression, prompting tourists to recommend Bhaderwah as a must-visit winter destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Western Europe Faces Travel Chaos as Storm Goretti Strikes
Europe Braces for Travel Chaos Amid Severe Snowstorms
Europe Faces Travel Chaos Amid Severe Winter Weather
Tightened Visa Bonds: New US Travel Restrictions Impact African Nations
Fog and Smog Blanket Indian Cities, Impacting Air Quality and Travel