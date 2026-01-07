Magical Snowfall Transforms Bhaderwah into a Winter Wonderland

Tourists arriving in the picturesque Bhaderwah valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district were met with fresh snowfall, creating a magical winter scene that delighted visitors, especially those experiencing snow for the first time.

The snowfall brought an end to a prolonged dry spell of over two months, renewing hope for a tourism revival in the region. Key destinations like Guldanda, Panj Nallah, and Chattargalla became popular spots, attracting hundreds of tourist vehicles each day.

For many visitors, notably from Maharashtra, the snowfall turned their trip into a fairy tale experience. The snow-covered landscapes left a lasting impression, prompting tourists to recommend Bhaderwah as a must-visit winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)