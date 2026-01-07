Left Menu

Star-Studded Split: Kidman and Urban's 19-Year Journey Ends

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19-year marriage concludes, with a Nashville judge finalizing their divorce. Despite being a surprising announcement to the public, the couple had settled legal matters, ensuring a smooth process. Kidman will remain the primary residential parent for their daughters, both prominent celebrities navigated the split amicably.

In a surprising turn of events, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially ended their 19-year marriage. A Nashville judge confirmed the conclusion of the union between the Oscar-winning actress and the Grammy-winning musician during a hearing, solidifying one of Hollywood's most high-profile splits.

The legal process was notably smooth, with both parties having reached agreeable settlements regarding assets and custody. Judge Stephanie J. Williams highlighted in court documents the irreconcilable differences that rendered the marriage impractical. Interestingly, neither Kidman nor Urban were present for the court proceedings.

Despite the surprise to the public, the legalities were settled well before Kidman's September filing. She will serve as the primary residential parent for their two teenage daughters. The couple's plans include remaining in Nashville, and neither parent seeks child or spousal support. The couple remains influential figures in entertainment even as they take separate paths.

