Israel's Contentious E1 Settlement Project Moves Forward

Israel has advanced its plans for the controversial E1 settlement project near Jerusalem, as revealed by a government tender inviting bids from developers. This development signifies a substantial move forward in the project.

The E1 settlement project has sparked international debate due to its potential to effectively bisect the West Bank, raising significant geopolitical concerns.

The anti-settlement organization Peace Now has been closely monitoring this project. According to Yoni Mizrahi of their settlement watch division, construction could commence within a month.