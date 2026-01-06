Left Menu

Israel's Contentious E1 Settlement Project Moves Forward

Israel is set to commence construction on the E1 settlement project, following a key government tender. This controversial development near Jerusalem is expected to divide the West Bank, as reported by Peace Now. The anti-settlement group indicates construction could begin as soon as next month.

Israel has advanced its plans for the controversial E1 settlement project near Jerusalem, as revealed by a government tender inviting bids from developers. This development signifies a substantial move forward in the project.

The E1 settlement project has sparked international debate due to its potential to effectively bisect the West Bank, raising significant geopolitical concerns.

The anti-settlement organization Peace Now has been closely monitoring this project. According to Yoni Mizrahi of their settlement watch division, construction could commence within a month.

