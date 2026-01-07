Charged Over Forced Marriage: Trafficking Case in Maharashtra

A case has been filed in Maharashtra's Palghar district against four individuals on allegations of trafficking a 20-year-old tribal woman for Rs 3 lakh under the guise of marriage.

The young woman, from the Katkari community, claims she was compelled to marry a Nashik man in May 2024, facilitated by two middlemen who received the transaction amount. An FIR reports she faced physical and psychological abuse and discriminatory insults from her husband's family, who denied her proper nutrition during pregnancy.

After returning to her mother's home in June 2025 post-childbirth, the case surfaced when an attempted child abduction by the accused prompted police intervention. Authorities have charged the four individuals at Wada police station under applicable Indian laws, with investigations currently ongoing, according to inspector Dattatray Bajirao Kindre.