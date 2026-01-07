Left Menu

Charged Over Forced Marriage: Trafficking Case in Maharashtra

A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Palghar district against four individuals over the alleged trafficking and forced marriage of a 20-year-old tribal woman from the Katkari community. The woman's grievance involves being sold for Rs 3 lakh, facing harassment, and enduring caste-based discrimination within her marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:08 IST
Charged Over Forced Marriage: Trafficking Case in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed in Maharashtra's Palghar district against four individuals on allegations of trafficking a 20-year-old tribal woman for Rs 3 lakh under the guise of marriage.

The young woman, from the Katkari community, claims she was compelled to marry a Nashik man in May 2024, facilitated by two middlemen who received the transaction amount. An FIR reports she faced physical and psychological abuse and discriminatory insults from her husband's family, who denied her proper nutrition during pregnancy.

After returning to her mother's home in June 2025 post-childbirth, the case surfaced when an attempted child abduction by the accused prompted police intervention. Authorities have charged the four individuals at Wada police station under applicable Indian laws, with investigations currently ongoing, according to inspector Dattatray Bajirao Kindre.

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026