Left Menu

Dancing Through Time: Kala Yatra 2026 to Celebrate India's Cultural Tapestry

The Festival of New Choreographies – Kala Yatra 2026 will showcase classical dance works reflecting India’s cultural heritage in a contemporary context. Scheduled for January, it features 10 esteemed dance groups and opens with 'Amrut-Manthan' by Sonal Mansingh. The festival emphasizes cross-generational cultural dialogues and environmental themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:13 IST
Dancing Through Time: Kala Yatra 2026 to Celebrate India's Cultural Tapestry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Festival of New Choreographies – Kala Yatra 2026 is set to present a curated collection of contemporary classical dance works that embody India's rich civilizational ethos. Scheduled for January 13-15 and 28-29 at Kamani Auditorium, this five-day cultural celebration will feature performances from 10 distinguished dance groups from across India.

Hosted by the Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi, in partnership with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, the event aims to create a platform where seasoned and emerging artists engage with India's cultural heritage. It seeks to foster a dialogue between India's timeless values and today's society.

The festival opens with 'Amrut-Manthan', a large-scale production directed by Mansingh, followed by other compelling pieces like 'Athijeevanam', focused on environmental preservation. Through the festival, a pictorial exhibition will also document 49 years of CICD's legacy in fostering a socially aware artistic practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India
2
Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WWII

Berlin Blackout: Unprecedented Sabotage Sparks Largest Power Outage Since WW...

 Germany
3
Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

Reimagining Bhiwandi: A Blueprint for Transformation

 India
4
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026