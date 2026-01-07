Dancing Through Time: Kala Yatra 2026 to Celebrate India's Cultural Tapestry

The upcoming Festival of New Choreographies – Kala Yatra 2026 is set to present a curated collection of contemporary classical dance works that embody India's rich civilizational ethos. Scheduled for January 13-15 and 28-29 at Kamani Auditorium, this five-day cultural celebration will feature performances from 10 distinguished dance groups from across India.

Hosted by the Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi, in partnership with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, the event aims to create a platform where seasoned and emerging artists engage with India's cultural heritage. It seeks to foster a dialogue between India's timeless values and today's society.

The festival opens with 'Amrut-Manthan', a large-scale production directed by Mansingh, followed by other compelling pieces like 'Athijeevanam', focused on environmental preservation. Through the festival, a pictorial exhibition will also document 49 years of CICD's legacy in fostering a socially aware artistic practice.

