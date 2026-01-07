Left Menu

Professors Honored with Prestigious Bhansali National Award for Legal Excellence

The 2nd Professor S.R. Bhansali National Award for Excellence in Law was awarded to Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, and Prof. G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi, for their significant contributions to legal education and scholarship.

Sonipat's legal academia celebrated as the 2nd Professor (Dr.) S.R. Bhansali National Award for Excellence in Law recognized outstanding contributions to the field. This prestigious honor was jointly conferred on Prof. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, and Prof. G.S. Bajpai, the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

Instituted by the Family Trust of Professor Sanwat Raj Uchab Kanwar Bhansali Education and Charitable Trust, the award pays tribute to Prof. S.R. Bhansali, an esteemed legal scholar. It acknowledges eminent figures in law and education, chosen by a distinguished jury consisting of notable jurists and academics, including former Supreme Court judge Justice A.K. Sikri.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar was lauded for his pioneering work in establishing Jindal Global Law School and other educational initiatives, while Prof. G.S. Bajpai was recognized for his impactful scholarship in criminal law. Their accolades will be formally presented at the GALTER Mega Summit "ATLEG 2026" in April, in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

