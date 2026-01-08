Tilak undergoes surgery for groin issue; ruled out of first three T20s against NZ

Indian batter Tilak Varma was on Thursday ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against New Zealand starting January 21 after undergoing a surgery for a groin issue that triggered acute pain.

The injury also puts a question mark over his participation in next month's T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship. The five-match T20 series against New Zealand starts in Nagpur after three ODIs beginning Sunday. ''Tilak Varma reported acute Testicular Pain in Rajkot where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and on scan was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery,'' a BCCI official told PTI.

''We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak Underwent successful surgery and is doing well now.

''We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel,'' he added.

In a statement issued later on Thursday, the BCCI informed that the surgery took place on Wednesday.

''India batter Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday, 7 January. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,'' said the BCCI.

''Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory.

''He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,'' the board added.

The fourth and fifth games will be played on January 28 and 31 respectively.

The World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on February 7 with India taking on the USA in their opening game in Mumbai. The co-hosts will play their next game on February 12 against Namibia in Delhi.

