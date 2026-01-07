Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Shyam Steel as Brand Ambassador to Reinforce 'Strong Woman, Strong India' Message

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], January 7: Shyam Steel has announced Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. This association signifies a step forward for the brand, aligning with a respected leader in sports to reinforce its progressive and inclusive approach.

Shyam Steel, known for producing and manufacturing primary TMT bars, stresses that contemporary strength transcends infrastructure to encompass mindset and inclusion. Their collaboration with Harmanpreet Kaur spotlights the increasing role of women in making significant household and construction decisions.

The partnership with Kaur also extends to the endorsement of Shyam Steel's 'Apna Ghar App', designed to ease home-building from planning to execution, infusing trust and informed decision-making. As women take charge in home-building, Shyam Steel echoes the belief that strong choices are foundational to a stronger nation.