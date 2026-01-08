Left Menu

Bradley Cooper finally responds to ongoing plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper has finally addressed the ongoing chatter about his appearance.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:19 IST
Bradley Cooper (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Bradley Cooper has finally addressed the ongoing chatter about his appearance. Cooper recently appeared on the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast, as reported by E! News, where the Hollywood star spoke playfully about the ongoing talk surrounding plastic surgery.

The actor appeared on the popular podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. During the discussion, Cooper spoke about how people have been reacting to his appearance in recent weeks. He shared that some people have approached him and made comments about how he looks. Talking about these moments, Cooper shared his experience and said, "Some people came up to me the last couple of weeks. They're like, 'Oh, you look good!'"

The conversation then moved to online discussions and rumours about cosmetic surgery. Will Arnett chimed in, saying such comments often upset him and that people assume things without knowing the truth. "It made me mad because people say that all the time, and I'm like, it's such a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know...," Arnett said.

Cooper previously underwent a striking transformation for his portrayal of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 film Maestro, according to Page Six. As per the publication, the 51-year-old Hangover star, who shares an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex Irina Shayk, sparked plastic surgery rumours in late 2025, following a series of appearances with Will Arnett for their movie Is This Thing On? (ANI)

