Kerala CM targets Congress over Jamaat-e-Islami links, defends Balan’s remarks

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday came down heavily on Congress leaders over the party's alleged links with Jamaat-e-Islami, while defending CPI(M) leader A K Balan's remarks on the possibility of communal unrest if the UDF comes to power.

Vijayan said present-day Kerala stands as a model before the country, with no communal tensions or riots.

"But there was a different picture of Kerala earlier. I believe comrade A K Balan reminded that," he said.

Referring to the Marad riots that occurred during the UDF rule, the chief minister described them as brutal incidents of communal violence.

He said that after the riots, when the then Chief Minister A K Antony planned to visit the affected area, the RSS had allegedly imposed a condition that Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty should not accompany him.

"Antony did not take Kunhalikutty from the Kozhikode guest house to the affected area. Without their permission, he could not go. What does it show?" Vijayan asked.

He said that as a party leader, he had gone to such places without seeking anyone's permission.

"Why should a chief minister seek permission? That is the UDF way of functioning. The problem is how the UDF approaches communalism," he said.

The chief minister alleged that communal issues and riots occurred in the past due to the UDF's stand and its inability to firmly control communal forces.

"Those communal forces have not left Kerala. But they cannot function freely now. If they try to raise their head, stringent action is the way the present government responds," he said.

When asked whether the LDF's stand resembles the BJP's approach of consolidating majority communities, he rejected the comparison.

"That is the campaign of the minority communalist force, Jamaat-e-Islami. Their campaign is to portray anything against them as appeasement of the majority communities," he said.

He said the LDF opposes all forms of communalism and is not against any community.

"We oppose the RSS. Does that mean we oppose Hindus? We oppose Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI. Does that mean we oppose Muslims?" he asked.

Vijayan said that in both majority and minority communities, most people are secular, and that communal forces have limited influence.

"But we must realise they are a danger to the state. The UDF is unable to realise this now, and that is the problem," he said.

Responding to a query on whether the narrative of the BJP leadership and that of the Kerala government on Jamaat-e-Islami and Congress were similar, Vijayan said the intention was entirely different.

"We say this to strengthen communal harmony in Kerala. Everyone knows that neither the BJP nor Rajeev Chandrasekhar has any interest in strengthening communal harmony in the state," he said.

He alleged that some political forces frequently change their stand for political gains, while the LDF maintains a consistent position.

Referring to an earlier period, Vijayan said that former Chief Minister A K Antony had remarked that minority communities in Kerala were well organised and were trying to extract more benefits from the government.

"He said there was a feeling among several communities that minorities were bargaining with the government," Vijayan said.

Referring to a period when Ramesh Chennithala was KPCC president, Vijayan said that at a C K Govindan Nair memorial event, Chennithala had remarked that giving two or three seats to Muslim League in Malabar would pave the way for more such demands in the future.

"He said that C K Govindan Nair took a strong stand against it and that the Congress should draw a Lakshman rekha while dealing with communal organisations," Vijayan said.

"The same Chennithala is now in the forefront of efforts to secure Jamaat-e-Islami support for the UDF," he alleged.

The chief minister also referred to remarks allegedly made by V D Satheesan during the previous UDF government.

"Satheesan had said that the Muslim League should think whether the demand for a fifth ministerial berth was a political gain or a loss. He also said that the Congress had taken an immature decision," Vijayan said.

Vijayan further claimed that Satheesan had opposed the establishment of new educational institutions in Malabar, stating that such a move would lead to the consolidation of the majority community.

"The same Satheesan now says Jamaat-e-Islami is not a force of communal nationalism," the chief minister alleged.

The Marad riots refer to a series of communal violence incidents that took place at Marad in Kozhikode district in January 2002 and May 2003.

In the January 2002 riots, three Hindus and two Muslims were killed following an altercation over a minor issue. The incident triggered communal tension in the area and eventually led to a second, more severe outbreak of violence.

In May 2003, fresh riots erupted in Marad, in which around eight people were killed. Following the incidents, the state government appointed an inquiry commission, which later recommended a CBI probe into the violence.

On a query about a possible CBI probe against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations related to the Punarjani project following the 2018 floods, the chief minister said such a decision would be taken only after examining all legal aspects.

"We have seen cases being handed over to the CBI when elections are nearing. We are not like that. We will decide only after examining all aspects," he said.

