In a decisive move Wednesday, Warner Bros Discovery's board halted Paramount Skydance's latest acquisition attempt, citing the $108.4 billion bid's dependency on excessive debt as a major risk. Warner Bros reiterated its support for a safer $82.7 billion deal with Netflix, opting for financial prudence in its asset management.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the legendary rock icon, Elvis Presley fans boarded the Elvis Express departing Sydney to attend the annual Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia. This vibrant tribute continues to attract enthusiasts who don the King's iconic outfits and revel in his enduring legacy.

Elsewhere, Gerard Butler admits off-screen survival would be challenging as he discusses his role in the upcoming film 'Greenland 2: Migration'. Additionally, French citizens honored the late cinema star Brigitte Bardot with a grand farewell as her procession passed through Saint-Tropez.

