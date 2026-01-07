Left Menu

Warner Bros Defends Against Paramount's Hostile Bid Amid Entertainment News Highlights

Warner Bros Discovery's board rejected another bid from Paramount Skydance, labeling it a risky leveraged buyout. The entertainment giant remains committed to Netflix's proposal. Meanwhile, the Elvis Express departs for Australia's Elvis Festival, Gerard Butler discusses 'Greenland 2', and Brigitte Bardot is mourned in Saint-Tropez.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:27 IST
Warner Bros Defends Against Paramount's Hostile Bid Amid Entertainment News Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move Wednesday, Warner Bros Discovery's board halted Paramount Skydance's latest acquisition attempt, citing the $108.4 billion bid's dependency on excessive debt as a major risk. Warner Bros reiterated its support for a safer $82.7 billion deal with Netflix, opting for financial prudence in its asset management.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the legendary rock icon, Elvis Presley fans boarded the Elvis Express departing Sydney to attend the annual Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia. This vibrant tribute continues to attract enthusiasts who don the King's iconic outfits and revel in his enduring legacy.

Elsewhere, Gerard Butler admits off-screen survival would be challenging as he discusses his role in the upcoming film 'Greenland 2: Migration'. Additionally, French citizens honored the late cinema star Brigitte Bardot with a grand farewell as her procession passed through Saint-Tropez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

