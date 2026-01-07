Left Menu

Elvis Mania Hits Australia: Fans Flock to Parkes Elvis Festival

Elvis Presley fans and tribute artists have descended upon Parkes, Australia, for the annual Elvis Festival. The festival begins with the Elvis Express train journey, featuring continuous Elvis-themed entertainment. Organizers expect about 24,000 attendees, highlighting the enduring popularity of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:04 IST
Elvis Mania Hits Australia: Fans Flock to Parkes Elvis Festival
Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley enthusiasts and tribute artists launched their pilgrimage to the renowned Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia, starting their journey Wednesday.

Dressed in iconic Elvis attire, fans congregated at Sydney's Central Station before boarding the Elvis Express, a dedicated train for the 357-kilometer voyage to Parkes.

The seven-hour train ride offers a non-stop program of Elvis-themed entertainment, drawing in visitors from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore collector draws flak for visiting RSS office; Cong calls him ‘BJP worker’

Indore collector draws flak for visiting RSS office; Cong calls him ‘BJP wor...

 India
2
Govt appoints senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop as new Special Secretary (Internal Security) at Union Home Ministry: Order.

Govt appoints senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop as new Special Secretary (Int...

 India
3
Cricket-Head, Smith earn praise as Australian media revel in Ashes win

Cricket-Head, Smith earn praise as Australian media revel in Ashes win

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in US next week, finmin says

UPDATE 1-Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in US next week,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026