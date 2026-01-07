Elvis Mania Hits Australia: Fans Flock to Parkes Elvis Festival

Elvis Presley enthusiasts and tribute artists launched their pilgrimage to the renowned Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia, starting their journey Wednesday.

Dressed in iconic Elvis attire, fans congregated at Sydney's Central Station before boarding the Elvis Express, a dedicated train for the 357-kilometer voyage to Parkes.

The seven-hour train ride offers a non-stop program of Elvis-themed entertainment, drawing in visitors from across the globe.

