Gerard Butler Embarks on a New Adventure in 'Greenland 2: Migration'

Scottish actor Gerard Butler returns to the big screen in 'Greenland 2: Migration,' reprising his role as John Garrity in a world struggling to survive post-apocalypse. Butler leads his family in search of sanctuary.

The sequel builds on the success of the 2020 film 'Greenland,' which resonated with audiences as it paralleled some global realities of its time, particularly amidst the pandemic.

In 'Greenland 2: Migration,' the journey takes Butler's character, his wife, and son from the safety of Greenland to France, offering a glimpse into the continuous struggle for safety and survival.