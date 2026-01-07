Left Menu

Gerard Butler Embarks on a New Adventure in 'Greenland 2: Migration'

Gerard Butler stars in the sequel 'Greenland 2: Migration,' continuing the survival saga of John Garrity. This film, set for release soon, follows Garrity and his family as they escape a post-apocalyptic Greenland searching for safety. Butler reflects on the film's resonance during the pandemic and hints at possible future stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:33 IST
Scottish actor Gerard Butler returns to the big screen in 'Greenland 2: Migration,' reprising his role as John Garrity in a world struggling to survive post-apocalypse. Butler leads his family in search of sanctuary.

The sequel builds on the success of the 2020 film 'Greenland,' which resonated with audiences as it paralleled some global realities of its time, particularly amidst the pandemic.

In 'Greenland 2: Migration,' the journey takes Butler's character, his wife, and son from the safety of Greenland to France, offering a glimpse into the continuous struggle for safety and survival.

