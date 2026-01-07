Farewell to France's Timeless Icon: Brigitte Bardot's Final Journey

Brigitte Bardot, France's iconic actress and activist, received a touching farewell in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday. Her coffin was applauded by crowds as it passed through the Riviera town, marking the end of a significant chapter in French cinema and culture. Bardot's influence as a pioneering sex symbol remains unparalleled.

Known as 'B.B.' in France, Bardot not only captivated audiences with her screen presence but also became a symbol of evolving social attitudes. Her career left a lasting impact, transcending her filmography and making her the first celebrity to model for the emblematic Marianne bust of the French Republic.

At her funeral, tributes emphasized her notable shift from cinema to animal rights activism and her polarizing political views. Although her life was peppered with controversies due to her right-wing affiliations, her dedication to animal rights is remembered fondly. Bardot's private burial and public tribute captured the rich tapestry of her remarkable journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)