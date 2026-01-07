Left Menu

Sabarimala Gears Up for Makaravilakku: Pilgrim Arrangements Unveiled

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan announced detailed arrangements for the Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala. The entry will be limited to 35,000 pilgrims on January 14, with most using the virtual queue system. Additional measures include online room booking and issuance of photo-embedded passes to prevent misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan outlined the preparations for this year's Makaravilakku festival in Sabarimala, stating that entry will be limited to 35,000 pilgrims on January 14.

During a press briefing, it was revealed that 30,000 of these entries would utilize the virtual queue system, with up to 40,000 devotees allowed the day before. On preceding days, 70,000 pilgrims will be admitted via virtual queue, with 5,000 spots reserved for on-the-spot bookings.

To combat booking resale, lodging will require online reservation with ID verification, and photo-embedded passes will be distributed to manage viewing access. The Devaswom Board will also provide food, while the Forest Department will ensure clear routes for traditional processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

