Left Menu

Soaring Awareness: Gujarat's Kite Campaign for Organ Donation

The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, spearheaded a campaign to promote organ donation by distributing kites inscribed with uplifting messages. The initiative aimed to dispel myths and encourage participation in organ donation, significantly supported by the Angdaan Charitable Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:48 IST
Soaring Awareness: Gujarat's Kite Campaign for Organ Donation
Harsh Sanghavi
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative to promote organ donation, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi distributed kites with messages encouraging organ donarion on Wednesday, officials reported.

The event, organized ahead of Sanghavi's 41st birthday, aimed to challenge prevailing superstitions and increase organ donation pledges. Sanghavi credited Dilip Deshmukh and the Angdaan Charitable Trust for their efforts in raising awareness.

Sanghavi handed out 5,441 kites with the inscription 'Angdaan Mahadaan' to highlight the importance of organ donation. Dilip Deshmukh emphasized the critical impact of organ donation, explaining how it can grant renewed life to up to eight individuals when a person's organs are donated after being declared brain dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

 India
2
Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

 India
3
Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Incident

Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Inci...

 India
4
Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026