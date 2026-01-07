Soaring Awareness: Gujarat's Kite Campaign for Organ Donation

In a remarkable initiative to promote organ donation, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi distributed kites with messages encouraging organ donarion on Wednesday, officials reported.

The event, organized ahead of Sanghavi's 41st birthday, aimed to challenge prevailing superstitions and increase organ donation pledges. Sanghavi credited Dilip Deshmukh and the Angdaan Charitable Trust for their efforts in raising awareness.

Sanghavi handed out 5,441 kites with the inscription 'Angdaan Mahadaan' to highlight the importance of organ donation. Dilip Deshmukh emphasized the critical impact of organ donation, explaining how it can grant renewed life to up to eight individuals when a person's organs are donated after being declared brain dead.

