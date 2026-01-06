BJP Launches Statewide Campaign for VB-G RAM G Awareness

The BJP in Karnataka is set to roll out a statewide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the VB-G RAM G Act, as announced by the party's state president, B Y Vijayendra, on Tuesday.

The Shikaripura MLA highlighted the need for this campaign, citing the ruling Congress's alleged dissemination of false information regarding the newly enacted legislation, which supersedes the earlier rural employment guarantee act known as MGNREGA.

As part of this initiative, the BJP has assembled a state-level team featuring key party figures, including BJP state general secretary Kudachi Rajeev and MPs Kota Srinivas Pujari and Eeranna Kadadi, alongside district and Taluk-level teams, to ensure the new act's details reach villages across the state, eliminating any public confusion.