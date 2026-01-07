Chevron Championship: A New Chapter at Memorial Park

The Chevron Championship, traditionally the LPGA's first major of the year, is relocating to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. This move occurs only four weeks after the Houston Open, hosted at the public course on the PGA Tour.

Previously held at The Club at Carlton Woods since 2023, the championship's relocation aims to bring the event closer to Chevron's headquarters and other metropolitan areas in Houston. Laura Lane, Chevron's chief corporate affairs officer, emphasized the move aligns with Chevron's historical ties to Houston while reinforcing their dedication to women's golf and community involvement.

Although Memorial Park lacks the traditional water feature for the winner's jump, Chevron's continuous support sets a new benchmark for investing in women's golf, aiming to foster fan engagement and community connection, ensuring the tournament remains a significant milestone in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)