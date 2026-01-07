Left Menu

Chevron Championship: A New Chapter at Memorial Park

The Chevron Championship, an LPGA major, is moving to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, aligning with Chevron's headquarters and enhancing community engagement. This transition marks a new chapter in women's golf, connecting more fans and embodying Chevron's commitment to the sport's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:35 IST
Chevron Championship: A New Chapter at Memorial Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Chevron Championship, traditionally the LPGA's first major of the year, is relocating to Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. This move occurs only four weeks after the Houston Open, hosted at the public course on the PGA Tour.

Previously held at The Club at Carlton Woods since 2023, the championship's relocation aims to bring the event closer to Chevron's headquarters and other metropolitan areas in Houston. Laura Lane, Chevron's chief corporate affairs officer, emphasized the move aligns with Chevron's historical ties to Houston while reinforcing their dedication to women's golf and community involvement.

Although Memorial Park lacks the traditional water feature for the winner's jump, Chevron's continuous support sets a new benchmark for investing in women's golf, aiming to foster fan engagement and community connection, ensuring the tournament remains a significant milestone in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

 India
2
Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

 India
3
Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Incident

Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Inci...

 India
4
Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026