Once I form the govt, I will come in person to every village and meet you, says Vijay at TVK meet in Vellore.
PTI | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Once I form the govt, I will come in person to every village and meet you, says Vijay at TVK meet in Vellore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- government
- TVK
- Vellore
- politics
- engagement
- community
- villages
- election
- leadership