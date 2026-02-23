Left Menu

ISBF's Dual Events Highlight Growth and Engagement in Education and Culture

The Indian School of Business and Finance in New Delhi recently hosted two significant events: the ISBF Educators Connect and the cultural festival Xenia 2026. These initiatives emphasized meaningful engagement with educators and vibrant student participation, reflecting ISBF's growing influence in India's higher education landscape.

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) in New Delhi, a prominent higher education institution, recently concluded two major initiatives aimed at strengthening its academic ties and enriching campus life.

The first event, ISBF Educators Connect, attracted over 40 school counsellors, teachers, and academic consultants. Unlike traditional information sessions, this platform facilitated interactive discussions on global undergraduate pathways and student preparedness. Academic insights were shared about ISBF's programs, which are awarded by the University of London and directed by the London School of Economics and Political Science.

ISBF then hosted Xenia 2026, a cultural festival centered around the theme 'Riwaayat Rebooted.' The event recorded the highest participation in ISBF's history, welcoming 574 attendees. The festival featured a blend of intellectual debates and artistic performances, including traditional street theatre and competitive singing, fostering a dynamic interplay between tradition and modernity.

Director Arushi Bakshi highlighted ISBF's commitment to balancing academic excellence with vibrant student activities, emphasizing the institution's role in offering globally benchmarked education aligned with local cultural values.

These initiatives underscore ISBF's efforts to enhance engagement with educators and students, reinforcing its commitment to providing quality education that meets global standards while resonating with local needs.

