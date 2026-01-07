The Sacred Piprahwa Relics: A Glimpse into Ancient Treasures

The National Museum presents an exceptional exhibition at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in South Delhi, showcasing sacred relics from Piprahwa, believed to be associated with the Buddha. This significant archaeological and cultural event began on January 3, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will run for six months.

The historic collection features bone fragments thought to be of the Buddha, a sandstone coffer, and rich offerings, such as ornaments and gemstones, showcasing the diverse relics excavated by British engineer William Claxton Peppe in 1898. These items hold immense spiritual and historical significance, drawing interest from both local and international communities.

The exhibition is housed in a specially refurbished venue, highlighting not only the relics but also the replica of the famous Sanchi Stupa. Open to the public daily from 9 am to 9 pm, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore India's rich archaeological heritage, supported by global Buddhist communities.

