Left Menu

The Sacred Piprahwa Relics: A Glimpse into Ancient Treasures

An exhibition showcasing the sacred Piprahwa relics, including Buddha’s bone fragments and rich artifacts, is being held at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers an educational experience for visitors, running from January to July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:47 IST
The Sacred Piprahwa Relics: A Glimpse into Ancient Treasures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Museum presents an exceptional exhibition at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in South Delhi, showcasing sacred relics from Piprahwa, believed to be associated with the Buddha. This significant archaeological and cultural event began on January 3, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will run for six months.

The historic collection features bone fragments thought to be of the Buddha, a sandstone coffer, and rich offerings, such as ornaments and gemstones, showcasing the diverse relics excavated by British engineer William Claxton Peppe in 1898. These items hold immense spiritual and historical significance, drawing interest from both local and international communities.

The exhibition is housed in a specially refurbished venue, highlighting not only the relics but also the replica of the famous Sanchi Stupa. Open to the public daily from 9 am to 9 pm, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore India's rich archaeological heritage, supported by global Buddhist communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026