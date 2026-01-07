Tragedy in Bhora Khurd: Community Demands Justice for Young Samad
An eight-year-old boy named Samad was discovered dead in a sugarcane field near Bhora Khurd village, prompting police to investigate the case as a murder. Local residents, upset by the incident, have demanded swift justice. A post-mortem is underway, and authorities are actively pursuing leads.
An eight-year-old boy, identified as Samad, was found dead in a sugarcane field near Bhora Khurd, police reported on Wednesday.
Samad's body, bearing injuries that suggest foul play, was discovered following his disappearance on Tuesday. Senior police officials, led by SSP Sanjay Kumar, are treating it as a murder investigation.
The incident has sparked protests among local residents demanding prompt justice, with police assuring that all efforts are being made to resolve the case swiftly.
