Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Emraan Hashmi in 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

The upcoming Netflix series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' marks the first collaboration between filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Emraan Hashmi. Noted for his romantic roles, Hashmi tackles a new challenge as a customs officer in a gripping thriller. The show promises a fresh exploration of the smuggling underworld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:32 IST
Breaking Boundaries: Emraan Hashmi in 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined forces with actor Emraan Hashmi for the eagerly awaited Netflix series, 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'. Known for his romantic roles, Hashmi steps into uncharted territory as a customs officer in this thrilling narrative.

Pandey, who directed hits like 'A Wednesday' and 'Special 26', recounts the excitement of delving into the unexplored world of smuggling. Pandey emphasizes that creating a thriller with Hashmi was both challenging and exhilarating, promising a show that viewers will love.

Set to premiere on January 14, the series also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Zoya Afroz. The cast and crew are committed to delivering a compelling story that maintains engagement throughout its four-hour runtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026