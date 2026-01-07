Breaking Boundaries: Emraan Hashmi in 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

Renowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined forces with actor Emraan Hashmi for the eagerly awaited Netflix series, 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'. Known for his romantic roles, Hashmi steps into uncharted territory as a customs officer in this thrilling narrative.

Pandey, who directed hits like 'A Wednesday' and 'Special 26', recounts the excitement of delving into the unexplored world of smuggling. Pandey emphasizes that creating a thriller with Hashmi was both challenging and exhilarating, promising a show that viewers will love.

Set to premiere on January 14, the series also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Zoya Afroz. The cast and crew are committed to delivering a compelling story that maintains engagement throughout its four-hour runtime.

