Preserving a Legacy: Anna Hazare's Papers to be Archived

The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) in New Delhi is set to preserve the papers of veteran activist Anna Hazare, acknowledging his pivotal role in India's social reforms, rural development, and anti-corruption movements. Hazare's extensive involvement includes leading the influential 2011 Lokpal agitation.

According to Datta Awari, Hazare's close aide, a PMML team led by Neeraj Kumar and Jitumani Sharma, guided by Associate Director Ravi Mishra, visited Hazare's village, Ralegan Siddhi in western Maharashtra, to commence the archival process. Documents slated for archiving encompass Hazare's social work and initiatives in water conservation and anti-corruption.

The PMML, renowned for its research on Indian history, will ensure these documents are accessible for historical and academic purposes, underscoring Hazare's significant contributions. The institution houses collections from esteemed figures and organizations and is actively digitizing archival materials for scholarly access.