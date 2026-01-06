BJP's VB-G RAM G Scheme: A New Dawn for Rural Development

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has strongly defended the VB-G RAM G scheme, asserting it as a pivotal move for rural welfare and a replacement for the criticized MGNREGA. He accuses the Congress party of propagating falsehoods about the scheme's objectives, aimed at uplifting villages and marginalized communities.

Marandi claims the erstwhile MGNREGA became synonymous with corruption, necessitating the introduction of VB-G RAM G. He highlights its focus on achieving a corruption-free rural development landscape, rooted in the vision for a developed India by 2047.

The new scheme extends to offer 125 workdays and integrates advanced monitoring systems, promising enhanced transparency and social audits. Marandi vows that BJP activists will disseminate the scheme's benefits widely, countering Congress's alleged misinformation campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)