Preserving Legacy: Anna Hazare's Papers Archived at PMML

The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library in New Delhi will archive veteran activist Anna Hazare's correspondence and papers. His contributions to social reforms and anti-corruption movements, such as the 2011 Lokpal agitation, are being preserved for historical and academic study. This highlights his significant role in India's rural development and transparency efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:09 IST
Anna Hazare
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) in New Delhi has decided to archive the papers and correspondence of Anna Hazare, a veteran activist known for his contributions to social reforms and rural development. Hazare played a pivotal role in the 2011 Lokpal agitation, pushing for anti-corruption measures.

A team from PMML, including Neeraj Kumar and Jitumani Sharma, visited Hazare's village in Maharashtra to initiate the archival process, according to Hazare's associate. The materials to be preserved include documents related to his social initiatives and groundbreaking anti-corruption campaigns.

Recognized with the Padma Bhushan award, Hazare's work holds significant academic and historical value. The PMML's commitment to preserving such materials enhances its reputation as a leading institution in research, ensuring continued accessibility to scholars through an ongoing digitization project.

