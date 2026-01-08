Derek Sprague Steps Down: A Family Commitment Calls

Derek Sprague, the outgoing CEO of the PGA of America, announced his resignation after serving just one year in the role. Sprague cited the need to attend to family matters in upstate New York, where both his mother and mother-in-law require additional care.

Sprague, who became the first club professional in two decades to serve as the PGA of America's CEO, took the helm in January 2025. He made headlines as a former PGA president and will continue in an advisory capacity during the transition period while the search for his successor is underway.

The PGA of America confirmed its intention to announce a new CEO shortly. Sprague's decision underscores the ongoing turnover in golf's executive leadership, with similar recent changes at the PGA Tour Enterprises, the LPGA, and the R&A.

(With inputs from agencies.)