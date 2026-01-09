Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines Bright at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to present at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, adding her star power to an already impressive lineup that includes Ana de Armas, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts. The event, which is to be held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will celebrate film, television, and podcasts.

The ceremony will see comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host, and a host of notable presenters like Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, and Chris Pine will also take the stage. 'One Battle After Another', directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, leads the nominations with nine nods, closely followed by 'Sentimental Value' and 'Sinners'.

Television hit 'The White Lotus' has secured six nominations. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently appeared in 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, will soon be seen in 'The Bluff' and 'Varanasi' directed by SS Rajamouli.

(With inputs from agencies.)