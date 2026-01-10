Left Menu

Dollar Climbs Amid Stable Interest Rate Expectations

The dollar rose as U.S. jobs growth was slower than expected, which may lead the Federal Reserve to maintain current interest rates. Unemployment dipped to 4.4% as 50,000 jobs were added. The financial markets are anticipating no significant rate changes, and the dollar showed gains against major currencies.

The dollar strengthened on Friday after data indicated slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth, hinting that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates steady this month. The unemployment rate decreased to 4.4% despite a modest job increase of 50,000, below the predicted 60,000.

The report offers the Federal Reserve a reprieve to hold short-term borrowing costs, a stance previously suggested by Chair Jerome Powell. Although financial markets anticipated a Supreme Court ruling on President Trump's tariffs, the decision has been postponed.

The dollar also exhibited positive momentum against major currencies, posting gains for the second consecutive week. The yen weakened amid prospects of an early election in Japan, while the euro and other currencies saw varying performances against the dollar.

