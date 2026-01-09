Left Menu

Gold Digger Kahin Ki: Revolutionizing India's Short-Format Entertainment

Gold Digger Kahin Ki, created by Sanket M. Vanzara, has become a major success in India's short-format entertainment sector, with over 210 million views. Its recognition and viewership highlight a shift towards vertical storytelling, praised for its quick emotional impact and accessibility in modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:56 IST
The short-format entertainment space in India has found its breakout phenomenon with 'Gold Digger Kahin Ki,' a micro-drama created by Sanket M. Vanzara. This award-winning series has amassed over 210 million views, setting a new benchmark in the country's content evolution.

'Gold Digger Kahin Ki' won the Best Vertical Series Award at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Awards and received the Rashtra Shakti Puraskaar, signaling its importance in transforming audience engagement. Released on Story TV, the series caters to the dynamic viewing habits of modern audiences with its engaging narrative delivered in everyday viewing moments.

Industry experts recognize this series as a turning point for vertical storytelling in India, pushing micro-dramas to the forefront of commercially viable content. Vanzara continues to drive change, contributing to mainstream entertainment and developing a micro-drama vertical with global appeal.

