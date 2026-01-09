Redefining Excellence: Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 Kicks Off!
The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026, India's top platform for acknowledging excellence in food, travel, and lifestyle, has begun registrations. The awards, themed 'Redefining Excellence', spotlight innovative individuals and brands. An expert jury ensures a thorough evaluation, with submissions open across diverse categories until January 21, 2026.
The prestigious Zee Zest Unlimit Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in food, travel, and lifestyle in India, have launched the 2026 edition. With its 'Redefining Excellence' theme, the awards spotlight innovative minds reshaping culinary and lifestyle paradigms in the country.
Esteemed jurors, including renowned food critics and hospitality experts, guide the selection process to ensure a credible evaluation. Entries are open to restaurants, cafés, brands, and individuals nationwide via the official platform until January 21, 2026.
Zee Zest's Chief Channel Officer, Rahul Rao, emphasized the awards as a significant opportunity to acknowledge originality and uphold the spirit of contemporary India. The awards continue to gather culinary and cultural luminaries, marking their influence in the food and lifestyle sectors.
