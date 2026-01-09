Left Menu

Sarah Jessica Parker & Helen Mirren Honored at Golden Eve

At the Golden Eve ceremony, Matthew Broderick awarded his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, the Carol Burnett Award for her television achievements. Helen Mirren received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The event celebrated their contributions, with heartfelt tributes and reflections on their iconic careers.

In a star-studded event at the Beverly Hilton, the Golden Eve ceremony celebrated icons of television and film just days before the Golden Globes. Matthew Broderick presented his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, with the prestigious Carol Burnett Award, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to television over her long career.

Helen Mirren was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award by fellow actor Harrison Ford. The ceremony highlighted Mirren's illustrious career, featuring her notable achievements and her role as a formidable presence on the screen. Mirren reflected on her life's journey and the joy of her career.

The event included heartfelt tributes from Parker's co-stars and capturied the iconic nature of her role in 'Sex and the City'. As a touching moment, longtime co-star Kristin Davis toasted to Parker with cosmopolitans, a nod to their show's influence. The ceremony aired on CBS the following Thursday night.

