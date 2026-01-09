Left Menu

Kate Winslet Hints at 'Mare of Easttown' Revival for 2027

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet updates fans on the possible return of her hit HBO series 'Mare of Easttown.' Conversations about reviving the show for a new season have progressed, with filming likely to happen in 2027. The series received critical acclaim, winning four Emmys in 2021.

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has rekindled hopes for fans of the HBO series 'Mare of Easttown,' revealing the possibility of a new season. Winslet, known for her role as Mare Sheehan, shared that serious discussions about filming a new season in 2027 have taken place.

The show, originally intended as a limited series, captured audiences with its gripping storyline and remarkable performances, winning four Emmys out of sixteen nominations in 2021. Winslet's latest update brings fresh enthusiasm to the idea of continuing the beloved series.

While the production timeline points to 2027, Winslet, who is currently focused on her directorial debut 'Goodbye June,' expressed optimism about the show's return. The series' potential revival is eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.

