Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape
Taslima Nasrin accuses Bangladesh's government of aligning with religious extremists and hindering secularism. She criticizes Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for supporting divisive agendas. Nasrin reflects on past threats against her by fanatics and alleges governmental misuse of religion for political gain, contributing to current crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Taslima Nasrin, a renowned Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, has launched a stinging critique against Bangladesh's government, alleging an alignment with religious extremists.
Speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Nasrin accused Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of endangering secularism by supporting divisive agendas.
Reflecting on past threats to her life, she called out the government for allegedly prioritizing political gain over secular development, resulting in today's crises.