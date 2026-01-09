Left Menu

Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape

Taslima Nasrin accuses Bangladesh's government of aligning with religious extremists and hindering secularism. She criticizes Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for supporting divisive agendas. Nasrin reflects on past threats against her by fanatics and alleges governmental misuse of religion for political gain, contributing to current crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST
Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Taslima Nasrin, a renowned Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, has launched a stinging critique against Bangladesh's government, alleging an alignment with religious extremists.

Speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Nasrin accused Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of endangering secularism by supporting divisive agendas.

Reflecting on past threats to her life, she called out the government for allegedly prioritizing political gain over secular development, resulting in today's crises.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers

 India
2

Revolutionizing Indian Financial Planning: Tata AIA Premier SIP Gains Tracti...

 India
3
Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

Powerful Leaders Converging at Davos for World Economic Forum 2023

 India
4
Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026