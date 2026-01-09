Taslima Nasrin Criticizes Bangladesh's Political Landscape

Taslima Nasrin, a renowned Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, has launched a stinging critique against Bangladesh's government, alleging an alignment with religious extremists.

Speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Nasrin accused Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of endangering secularism by supporting divisive agendas.

Reflecting on past threats to her life, she called out the government for allegedly prioritizing political gain over secular development, resulting in today's crises.