Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Transformation in 'O' Romeo'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's intense transformation for the upcoming film 'O' Romeo' has been unveiled in a gripping first look. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is slated for theatrical release on February 14.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj, following their successful ventures with 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Also featuring in the film are actors Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal among others.

The poster, shared by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, presents Kapoor in a fierce avatar bearing tattoos and soaked in blood, fueling anticipation for the action thriller. The plot remains a mystery, yet promises Bhardwaj's signature adaptation style akin to his works on Shakespeare's plays.