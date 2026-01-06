First Look of Rukmini Vasanth in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups'

The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' have unveiled the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth, who stars as Mellisa in the much-anticipated film. Set against the backdrop of a captivating narrative, the movie features celebrated actor Yash and is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Helmed by renowned director Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Mohandas, known for directional hits such as 'Moothon' and 'Liar's Dice', praised Vasanth for her thought-provoking approach to acting, stating that her method inspires deeper creative insight.

Notably, 'Toxic' is the first Indian film simultaneously shot in English and Kannada, marking Yash's first major project post his 'KGF: Chapter 2' success. The unveiled poster on Instagram highlights Vasanth's character in a striking green gown, stirring excitement among fans.