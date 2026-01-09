Indian Films Set Their Eyes on Oscars 2026

Four Indian titles, including the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and the Hindi film 'Tanvi The Great', are in the running for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2026, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy released its "Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 98th Academy Awards" on Thursday, which outlines the feature films that meet the eligibility criteria for key categories, including Best Picture. Out of 317 feature films eligible for the 98th Oscars, 201 have met the additional requirements for Best Picture consideration.

Other notable Indian entries include the multilingual animated film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' and Tamil film 'Tourist Family'. Additionally, Radhika Apte-starrer 'Sister Midnight' made the eligibility cut. The nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026, with the awards ceremony set for March 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)