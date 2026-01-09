Left Menu

NEC Boosts Mizoram's Development with Over Rs 4.89 Crore Funding

The North Eastern Council allocated Rs 4.89 crore to Mizoram in December for multiple projects, such as cultural heritage, fish farming, and IT enhancements. Additionally, Rs 76.78 crore was released for regional initiatives across the Northeast, reflecting NEC's commitment to infrastructure, culture, research, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant investment boost, the North Eastern Council has disbursed Rs 4.89 crore for various projects in Mizoram last December, according to a statement released on Friday.

The funding, part of a larger Rs 76.78 crore allocation across Northeastern states, includes initiatives such as a fish farmer training centre in Lengpui, a Mizo cultural heritage centre in Kawlri, and IT applications for monitoring mineral exploitations.

Additionally, Rs 26.47 crore was directed towards regional agencies, supporting development through partnerships with universities, research bodies, and cultural entities. The NEC emphasized its commitment to enhancing the Northeast's infrastructure, livelihood, and cultural legacy.

