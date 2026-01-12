Rani Mukerji: A Cinematic Journey of Courage and Curiosity

Celebrated actress Rani Mukerji recently took a moment to reflect on her remarkable three-decade career in cinema, which she describes as fueled by 'curiosity, fear, and a deep love for stories.' Despite her extensive experience, Mukerji states she still feels like a newcomer, ready to embrace new cinematic challenges.

Daughter of the late filmmaker Ram Mukherjee and playback singer Krishna Mukherjee, Rani made her acting debut in the 1996 film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat.' She credits her success to her ability to channel vulnerability and instinct into her roles, allowing her to connect deeply with her characters.

Known for portraying strong female roles in films like 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'No One Killed Jessica', and 'Mardaani', Mukerji's career has been marked by a dedication to storytelling and an evolving sense of purpose, especially after becoming a mother. Her performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' even earned her a National Award, reaffirming her belief in the power of emotional truth in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)